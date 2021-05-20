FRIENDS Reunion: Fans Tweet Special Has Been "ruined" As James Corden Will Be The Host

FRIENDS fans are not happy with their reunion special host. Recently, the FRIENDS Reunion trailer was released, and many fans were quick to notice comedian and talk show host James Corden is hosting the special. This led to many fans expressing their disappointment about this decision on social media. While many fans were enraged by this decision, some fans also jumped in to defend Corden. Find out more details about these furious reactions below.

FRIENDS fans share disappointment over James Corden hosting the reunion special

FRIENDS fans are currently counting days since the highly anticipated Reunion special is set to air on May 27, 2021. For the first time since the show went off-air, the show’s six main cast members are reuniting and celebrating the legacy of the show. The FRIENDS Reunion special was scheduled to air pretty early, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the shoot by months.

Ahead of the official airing on HBO Max, a FRIENDS Reunion trailer was released by HBO Max. The moment the FRIENDS Reunion trailer released it was plastered all over the internet. Some fans were quick to notice that comedian, actor, and talk show host James Corden will be hosting the FRIENDS Reunion. This decision resulted in mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many fans were enraged and disappointed by the chosen host. While some jumped in to defend Corden and hosting abilities. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

Friends with

reunion James Corden pic.twitter.com/R6hWimlLVe — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 19, 2021

As much as I rate #friends definitely won't be watching #FriendsTheReunion having found out that me, me, me #JamesCorden is something to do with it. — Simon Tucker (@Simon59589025) May 20, 2021

If James Corden killed himself due to reading comments on social media how would you feel knowing you were part of that?



Imagine putting energy into disliking someone who has done literally nothing to you. #BeKind only seems to work when it suits you. — Robert (@Robert19203) May 19, 2021

Talking about the FRIENDS Reunion trailer, it showcased the six cast members- Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry revisiting the show’s iconic set. Moreover, they also reminisced some iconic scenes from the show and once again played the apartment quiz but this time it has FRIENDS themed questions.

Apart from the six main actors of the show, FRIENDS Reunion is also set to have plenty of guest appearances. This star-studded guest list was revealed after a small teaser of the upcoming reunion was dropped. This guest list includes appearances by BTS, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Kit Harington, and many others.

