'Friends Reunion' Got You Feeling On Edge? Here Are Some Movies & Shows Featuring The Cast

The Friends Reunion has got everyone extremely excited but at the same time, it has even got people on edge. Seeing all the posters and promotional clips have gotten people yearning to see the Friends cast back together on the screen creating their own brand of magic. While you wait for the Friend’s Reunion, here are a few films and shows that star the Friends cast. Now while they do not have the cast all together, it may prove enough to scratch the itch and bide the time until the Reunion is out for all to watch. Watch some of the Friends cast best performances other than the show itself.

Shows and films to watch while waiting for the Friends Reunion

Episodes

Decades after his time on Friends, Matt LeBlanc is low on his luck until he is involved in a reboot of a famous UK film, which gives him a second shot at stardom. Nevertheless, as LeBlanc proceeds to toy with the programme's leads, his lack of maturity threatens the show. Rather than riding high on the popularity of Friends, Matt LeBlanc chose to poke fun at himself throughout Episodes. He portrays the most snooty of Hollywood elites here, but his charm somehow finds a way to make the show enjoyable.

The Ron Clark Story

In efforts to educate disadvantaged children on the importance of schooling, a talented and versatile teacher enters a community school in New York. After some initial difficulties, he starts to form bonds with his students and assists them in overcoming their personal problems. The Ron Clark Story highlights Matthew Perry's finest acting talents in a movie which is both a real tale and a deeply inspiring film. You won't be finding any of Chandler's cynical one-liners here, but Perry gives a masterful performance in emotional acting in a heartfelt tale.

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Romy and Michelle have both been two very different people. When the friends hear that the 10-year high school reunion is approaching, they devise a complex scheme to pose as champions - claiming to have 'natural' success... only to discover that they'd been successful. Although it features more of Lisa Kudrow's whacky portrayal of Phoebe, Friends enthusiasts will be pleased to see the actor bring the same likeable energy to the role. The protagonists' dynamic and the believable plot combine to create a strong backdrop that will keep audiences laughing and fascinated.

Dirt

Lucy Spiller, the art director of two prominent magazines, is forced to use illegal methods to obtain new articles as a result of the merger. Lucy gradually accepts the confusion that bad press will bring once she commences her plunge into darkness. In this gritty depiction of the media industry, Courteney Cox, in a significant departure from the delightful Monica, goes against form. As a hybrid of a heroine and an antagonist, her character is embroiled in a lot of nastiness. Fans of Friends will be pleased to learn that Cox appears in this show alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Cake

A chronically depressed woman struggles with extreme pain and the aftermath of a good friend's death. With life appearing to be pointless, she encounters a series of events that cause her to postpone her choice to terminate her misery. Jennifer Aniston rarely got close to expressing such a troubled sense of suffering as she did in her depiction of Claire. Cake is an intensely emotional film with a positive message, but it does not shy away from depicting the negative aspects of depression.

