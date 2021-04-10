FRIENDS Reunion Inside Photos That Will Have Fans Excited In Anticipation

American sitcom FRIENDS is one of the longest-running shows and has a massive fan following across the world. Fans of the show were disheartened after it ended in 2004. Much to the excitement of the fans, a FRIENDS reunion was announced last year but the Coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. Recently, inside pictures from the FRIENDS reunion episode are doing rounds on social media which give a sneak peek into the sets of this anticipated episode.

FRIENDS reunion pics

A fan account of the show has shared FRIENDS reunion pics on Twitter. The first picture shows a huge banner with the words 'FRIENDS Reunion written on it. The next picture sees the iconic yellow couch placed in front of the fountain where the title track of the show is shot. The last picture showed the huge tower which had Warner Bros written on it and was lit up by blue lights.

These pictures had the fans excited with joy and anticipation. Many have commented on the pictures that they cannot wait any more for the episode to release, while for many others it was an emotional experience to see these pictures. See their tweets and reactions below:

u dont know how emotional i am rn https://t.co/VdwtlSUDJC — rie (@knigntley) April 10, 2021

Earlier to these pictures, the fan account shared photos of the set that stages Monica's apartment. One of the pictures was of the living room where the six friends have spent most of their time and helped each other get out of trouble. Some pictures showed the purple door of Monica's house and her kitchen that was in the making as well. See the pictures below:

FRIENDS reunion details

Ben Winston, who is the producer of The Late, Late Show With James Corden, is going to direct this iconic episode. He also serves as the executive producer of the episode. This episode will bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer after 17 years on the screen as they will reprise their roles as Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross respectively. This episode is going to going be an HBO Max special. According to a report by Variety, the filming was commenced on April 5. But it was actually supposed to go on floors in February 2020.

Image courtesy- @friends Instagram