Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow Reveals Her Favourite Moment From This Special Event

The Friends Reunion special episode premiered worldwide a week back, on 27 May. Just like the sitcom, the fans also appreciated the reunion episode for the emotions it conveyed. Even the six lead actors of the Friends cast found themselves feeling emotional in this reunion. Actor Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in Friends, in one of her recent interviews revealed a little detail about one such emotional scene, where Matt LeBlanc wiped Courteney Cox’s tears. Lisa said that she might have missed it if David Schwimmer had not pointed it out to her. This tiny moment then became one of her most favourite moments from the reunion.

Lisa Kudrow’s Favourite Friends Reunion Moment

Lisa Kudrow was in an interview with E! Online, about her Netflix series, Feel Good, which is soon going to premiere on the platform. She was accompanied by Mae Martin, her Feel Good co-star. While talking about Feel Good, Lisa was also asked about the Friends Reunion, and what her favourite moment was from it. To this, Lisa Kudrow said, “Well, Courteney comes in and bursts into tears. And then I grab a tissue - and Schwimmer pointed this out when we were watching it together, Thursday night - I grab a napkin or a tissue and LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her [Courteney’s] eyes, just on automatic.”

Lisa then added at the end, “That’s who we were,” to convey how close all the six leads of Friends are even in real life. Lilliana Vazquez, the host who was conducting the interview, had also shared that she was not aware that Courteney Cox did not cry easily, but in the reunion episode, the audience also saw her get teary, which later led up to the moment that Lisa Kudrow described. The particular moment appears right within the first six minutes of the reunion episode, when Courteney Cox walks into the set, just after David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, and Matt starts reminding her of their set memories.

Friends Reunion Cast

Besides the six lead actors of Friends, the Friends Reunion episode also features some of the guest stars of the sitcom, like Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, Larry Hankin, and more. The reunion special episode also features celebrities like Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, etc. The Friends Reunion, for the Indian audience, is streaming on ZEE5.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock / ZEE5 Instagram

