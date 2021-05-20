'Friends Reunion' Trailer Released; Rihanna Dating A$AP Rocky: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 20, 2021. From the release of Friends Reunion trailer to Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Friends Reunion trailer released

The Friends reunion trailer dropped recently and it has made the sitcom's fans go gaga all over the globe. The 2-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of what can be expected from the reunion special episode and how nostalgic it will be for the Friends cast to be back on the iconic sets once again. From recreating their iconic quiz from one of the episodes in season 4 of the series to recounting priceless memories from the sets, the actors can be seen doing it all in the widely-shared trailer. The much-awaited Friends reunion episode is going to stream on HBO Max from May 27, 2021.

Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky

Rapper A$AP Rocky recently revealed to GQ Magazine that he has been dating pop artist Rihanna, confirming rumors which have been doing the rounds for quite some time. He added that she is the love of his life and he has been comfortably embracing monogamy with this relationship. He spoke highly of Rihanna and her personality while ensuring their fans that she is the one for him. He also confirmed that the two have been romantically involved for the past few months.

Kentaro Miura's death

Japanese manga creator Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021, after battling acute aortic dissection. The news of his demise was released by Berserk Publication Hakusenha, as they honored his commendable contribution to the industry. The Japanese manga artist was best known for his acclaimed dark fantasy series Berserk.

Nick Jonas at BBMAs

Nick Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which will air on May 23, 2021. He is one of the only five musical artists who have served as the solo hosts of the BBMA's until now. Talking about the possibility of the rib injury interfering with his hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards, Nick said that he wouldn't let anything hold him back. He added that the injury could have been a lot worse and he feels very lucky that it was all good in the end.

KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry announce pregnancy

Riverdale star KJ Apa took to Instagram on May 19, 2021, and revealed that his girlfriend Clara Berry is pregnant with their first child. In the picture posted by KJ Apa, the couple can be seen lounging on the sofa. Clara also took to her social media handle and shared several pictures flaunting her baby bump.

