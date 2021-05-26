'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Made Millions In Her Alternate Career Of "flipping Houses"

Courteney Cox is among the prominent Hollywood personalities who has worked in a list of popular films and TV shows. While it is a known fact that she has amassed a fortune owing to her film career, it appears that she has also made strong financial gains in another venture. Her He-Man co-star Robert Duncan McNeill had made the revelation in The Delta Flyers podcast that she had also made a career selling house in the past, along with the reasons that led Cox to parallelly do this job.

When Courteney Cox made millions selling houses

Robert had revealed in the interview that Courteney had previously sold houses when she had not been able to gain much success in her film career. Cox reportedly had bought a house and revamped it, eventually selling it off at a much higher price. She ultimately brought more houses and used a similar strategy of sales, making expensive sales after renovating the houses, one of which included a ranch house. Robert also said that she “loved to flip houses”, and he was aware about her side career despite not having kept in touch with her.

He also added about the time when she got cast in Friends and was eventually paid $1 million for each episode, calling it “a lot of capital” to help her remodel more such houses. However, after her acting career took off, she shifted her entire focus on her roles and eventually made more fortune over the years. According to Daily Mail, Cox spends a lot of time in her beach house which is located in Malibu, California. The mansion was reportedly designed by Trip Haenisch and renovated by architect Michael Kovak.

Courteney Cox is best known for portraying the role of Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom Friends. She has also starred in various other films and shows such as Scream movie series, Cougar Town, Celebrity Name Game and many others. She is currently gearing up to star in the highly anticipated Friends Reunion, which will witness the main star cast of the show reunite. The reunion special is set to premiere on May 27.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

