FRIENDS Star Courteney Cox Pens 'lovely' Note For Husband Johnny McDaid On Anniversary

FRIENDS fame Courteney Cox recently celebrated eight years of togetherness with Johnny McDaid. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple with a sweet caption that will fill the hearts of all with love. The photos showed the couple on a date, seemingly from around 2013, and another of them in bed together, with McDaid appearing to be asleep.

The two started dating each other in late 2013 after being introduced by their mutual friend and renowned singer Ed Sheeran. Cox shares a daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband, actor David Arquette, whom she divorced in 2012. While sharing the picture and wishing David on the special day, she wrote, “Eight years later… I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo.”

More about Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship

Ed Sheeran, who has been produced hits with McDaid including Shape of You and Bad Habits, revealed in June this year that he brought McDaid with him to Cox’s home on a visit and "he didn’t come back home". Earlier, Cox shared a photo and video clip as she accompanied McDaid to a Snow Patrol show in London.

In July, she had penned a love decked note for her husband on his 54th birthday. "Happy birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention a talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd x," she wrote then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cox recently featured in Friends Reunion, which aired just a few weeks ago. She was joined by her colleagues – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the reunion special. The episode witnessed them reminiscing some of their old memories from the show and even recreated the famous quiz scene.

The reunion also featured Friends showrunners Marta Kaufmann, Kevin Bright, and David Crane, who revealed several intriguing details about the show's creation. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old star previously marked the 27th anniversary of the premiere of the beloved NBC series. She shared footage of herself talking about the sitcom during a 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

