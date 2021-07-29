FRIENDS' Star Courteney Cox's 3-Ingredient Keto Chips Recipe Will Make You Drool | WATCH

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox, popularly known as Monica Geller, is often seen sharing cooking videos, in which she teaches how to cook easy and delicious recipes. The actor took to her Instagram and shared yet another cooking video but with a healthy twist. Courteney shared her recipe of 3 Ingredient keto chips and the video will surely make one drool. Watch.

Courteney Cox's Keto chips

Courteney Cox in her video shared how to make keto chips along with a guacamole dip. The recipe is great for folks who are looking for a healthy snack. The actor also shared the instructions in the caption. Read Courteney's instructions below-

"Chips

•one cup blanched almond flour

•two cups shredded mozzarella

•seasonings of choice

Guacamole

•avocados

•lime

•maldon sea salt

•cilantro

1. Start with almond flour and seasonings in a large mixing bowl.

2. Microwave mozzarella cheese for 1.5-2 mins, until warm and melted.

3. Pour the melted cheese on the almond flour and mix well, until a thick dough forms.

4. Transfer the ball of dough onto a large sheet of parchment paper and flatten it. Place the second sheet of parchment paper over the top and press down. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until about 1/4 inch thick.

5. Use a pizza cutter to cut out small triangular shapes. Place the tortilla chips on a lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown around the edges. Allow cooling on the baking sheet completely. Serve with guac!."

Courteney Cox's birthday wishes for her boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram and shared an adorable birthday post for her beau Johnny McDaid. The actor shared a photo with her beau from the sets of her show Friends and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention a talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd." Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been in a relationship since 2013. The couple got engaged in 2014, making headlines, but then broke off their engagement due to undisclosed reasons. However, the two are still going strong and have not announced any plans of tying the knot.

Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram

