Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Reveals Male Guest Actor Had 'attitude Problem' On Set

Jennifer Aniston says a male guest star on Friends had an attitude issue

In a recent conversation on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer Aniston opened up about one particular actor who appeared on Friends set with an attitude. She said that the funny thing is, the man did apologize for his behaviour years later, and just admitted that he was "so nervous" to be a part of the series and honestly wasn't on his best behaviour. Other Friends cast members Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were also virtually present during the conversation.

Jennifer Aniston stated that it was as if they were just 'too above' this, to be on a sitcom. She recalled that when they were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh at the script. And this person would be like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,' she noted.

At that time, Aniston questioned what is he doing there with them. She thought that his attitude was not what they are all about. The actor mentioned that the series was a "wonderful, warm" place to be and the male guest star was coming into their home and "just s******g" on it.

Host Howard Stern asked if the mystery actor was Tom Selleck, who was seen in a recurring role as Dr. Richard Burke, the love interest of Monica Geller. Jennifer Aniston jokingly said that it was Tom. She added that people just don't know how "cruel and unusual" he is. She then seemingly denied it as she stated that Selleck has an "angel's halo" over his head, it is just a permanent halo over Tom's head, she noted.

There is no confirmation on who the male actor with an attitude was on Friends set. However, many fans theorized that it could be Fisher Stevens who guest-starred as Phoebe Buffay's psychiatrist boyfriend, Roger, in an episode. The actor admitted his bad behaviour with PEOPLE, a few months ago. He said that at that moment in his career, he had never done a sitcom before. Stevens recalled that he had never heard of Friends because it was just the beginning of the show and he didn’t watch TV at the time much. The actor mentioned that he learned his line and flew to Los Angeles to film the episode and found out that the makers changed the entire script. He gave them a hard time for rewriting his lines. Fisher Stevens apologized to all the six members for his behaviour.

