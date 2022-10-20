'Friends' Star Mathew Perry Reveals He Almost Died In 2018; 'had A 2% Chance To Live...'

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Muriel Bing in the popular sitcom Friends, recently opened up about his medical condition, stating that he almost died in 2018. The 54-year-old actor has written a memoir, titled Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he detailed his journey which was 'filled with incredible highs and shattering lows. Perry stated that his colon burst due to an overuse of opioids (drugs used to reduce pain).

Though his memoir will be released on November 1, this year, Matthew recently shared his death-nearing experience. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the Friends star said, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

'Doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live': Matthew Perry

Stating that he almost died when he was 49 years old, Matthew asserted that in 2018, he suffered from a gastrointestinal perforation and spent weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse. At that time, the actor was put in a coma for 2 weeks and was admitted to the hospital for 5 months.

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that," he added.

Perry further recalled his addiction to alcohol when he was first cast in Friends at the age of 24. "I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble. But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"

He also told that the entire cast of Friends was 'understanding and patient'.

"It's like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me," he said.

Image: AP