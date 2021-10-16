'Friends' Star Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce After A Year Of Marriage

Friends star Sean Penn's another marriage is about to end. The actor's wife Leila George recently filed for divorce after over one year of their marriage. The couple tied the knot in July 2020.

As per a recent report by TMZ, Sean Penn's wife and Australian actor Leila George recently filed for a divorce. According to People, the 29-year-old actor filed for the dissolution in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, October 15, 2021. The representatives of both the actors did not disclose any details about the divorce. They also refused to answer the media's questions about the couple.

Sean Penn and Leila George's love timeline

Sean Penn and Leila George tied the knot in an intimate affair in July 2020. The couple had an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. Penn appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers a month after his wedding. He revealed he and George exchanged vows at their house. The Friends actor said, "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way." While Penn did not officially announce the wedding for a few days, rumours started taking rounds much before. Their friends started congratulating them on the internet. They were also spotted wearing golden rings in public.

As per a report by People, Sean Penn and Leila George were romantically linked together since 2016. George's friend revealed in August 2020 that the couple had an on and off relationship for the past few years. She claimed Sean Penn realised his mistake and won Leila back in 2020 after working hard on their relationship. The couple isolated themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. Living together during the early days of the pandemic brought the couple closer to each other.

Details about Sean Penn's earlier divorces

Sean Penn has been divorced twice before getting together with Leila George. The actor was married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He has two children, Dylan and Hopper with Wright. The actor was earlier married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

Image: Instagram/@cinematic.perspective @dr.omid.md