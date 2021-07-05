'FRIENDS' Stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Reunite For 4th Of July Fete

As many notable Hollywood celebs are taking to their social media to document their celebration of the US Independence holiday, there is one trio who is making waves on the internet with their celebration selfie. After their iconic reunion, FRIENDS stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have once again decided to grace their fans with a get-together.

FRIENDS 'Holy trinity' reunion

Taking to her Instagram, Courteney Cox, who portrayed the role of Monica Geller in the NBC sitcom FRIENDS, shared a selfie with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, known for playing Rachel Green, and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay. In the picture, the actresses appeared relaxed as they posed for a selfie together while celebrating the 4th of July. However, the saga of surprises did not stop there for the fans, as there was another A-list actress present on Courteney Cox's Instagram post. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern was also seen posing with Cox at the party.

Netizens going gaga over the reunion

Fans and media personalities alike were ecstatic after seeing the three actresses together once again after the official reunion. Amongst the plethora of heart emojis, actor David Spade could not help but leave a hilarious comment complaining about how he got cropped again from the picture. Frenzied fans rejoiced the reunion by commenting that the 'holy trinity' from the sitcom is back together again. Several fans also flooded the comment section with compliments for the trio.

More on Courteney Cox's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 11 million followers on Instagram, the actress never fails to amaze her fans by keeping her iconic role of Monica Geller alive within her. Recently, she made headlines after reenacting a famous dance sequence from the sitcom with British singer Ed Sheeran. As the latter artist's latest song Bad Habits reached the top spot on musical charts, the actress wasted no time in congratulating him with her own rendition of the song on Piano. She wrote in the caption, 'What an amazing job… so glad I have a reason to wear these fangs again.'.

