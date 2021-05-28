'FRIENDS: The Reunion': Much-hyped Sitcom Records Over 1 Million Views Across India

The much-hyped and popular sitcom FRIENDS: The Reunion that had kept people on their toes since the announcement broke on the internet, achieved a milestone by recording a hit. The show garnered over one million views and counting from across the country after it released on May 27. Frenzy fans of the show from across have responded emotionally on social media watching the six titular friends return that has an ensemble star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.

The cast had reunited after 17 years after the finale premiered. The reunion was scheduled to take place in 2020 but it got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing his thoughts on the response and success of the show on the digital platform, Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses in a statement said, “We at Zee are extremely delighted to note the roaring response that 'Friends: The Reunion' received on Zee5, by amassing one million-plus view and counting, from across the country. We feel extremely proud to have played a part in understanding and serving the cult-loyal audience of the show, by seamlessly streaming it across millions of screens.”

The 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brings back the entire star cast as themselves, reliving their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Ross Geller respectively. In the special episode, the actors read a few scenes, recalled cherished memories, and shared interesting anecdotes. The creators recounted tales about each actor's addition to the cast.

The stars were even seen playing a trivia game revolving around the show while revealing some unheard secrets about their crushes on sets. Among other cast members who make an appearance are Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther), besides a host of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne making cameos appearances. In the special reunion episode, David Schwimmer revealed he had a huge crush on Jennifer back then. He also said that they did not go any further because either of them would always be in a relationship and they did not 'cross the boundary'

