From Barry Nelson To Daniel Craig, Checkout All The 'James Bond' Actors In Order

Ian Fleming published the first James Bond novel in 1953 and movie adaptions started to roll out nine years later when Dr. No hit cinemas in 1962. So far there have been 27 films produced in total between 1962 to 2021. The new movie No Time to Die is set to hit theatres this year, starring Daniel Craig in his fourth and final outing as James Bond and the film is a continuation of the previous film Spectre. Let's dive into all the actors who have played the iconic role of James Bond so far.

James Bond movies in order with ALL actors who essayed the role

Barry Nelson - 1954

Barry Nelson was the first actor to portray the role of Ian Fleming's secret agent James Bond. Nelson appeared in the role in an anthology episode of the television series Climax! based on the Ian Fleming novel Casino Royale in 1954. Interestingly, Nelson, who was the first actor to play the role of legendary 'British' spy James Bond, was actually an American actor.

Sean Connery - 1962-1967, 1971, And 1983

Scottish actor Sean Connery is referred to as the original 'Bond' and many aficionados of the series still consider him to be the best. Connery began his decade-spanning career as James Bond with the 1962 film Dr. No. Connery. He went on to immortalize character in Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

George Lazenby

George Lazenby was an Australian model and commercial actor with zero previous film credits and he appeared in only one Bond film. Lazenby appeared in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Service after Connery vacated the role after his appearance in You Only Live Twice, only to appear again as James Bond two years later in Diamonds are Forever. On Her Majesty's Service was not a continuation of previous Bond movies but it showcased the one key concept in Bond Universe, which was Bond getting married to Diana Rigg's character. Bond’s wife, Countess Tracy di Vicenzo, was occasionally referenced in later films.

Roger Moore

After Connery departed for the second time, the franchise recast Bond with Roger Moore who was the star of the British spy TV series The Saint in the 60s. Moore played Bond for seven films - Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to Kill. Moore was the first actor from England to play James Bond in an Eon film and his character was known for being lighter and more humorous than the previous installments.

Timothy Dalton

After Moore retired from his role of Bond, the producers initially turned to Pierce Brosnan, who at the time refused the role since he was busy with the TV series Remington Steele. The role eventually went to Timothy Dalton who was considered years ago for the role but was thought too young to accurately portray the superspy at the time. He made his first appearance as Bond in 1986's The Living Daylights which received mixed reviews and the franchise could not achieve the same box-offices success as before. His journey with the franchise ended after his second role as Bond in the 1989 film License to Kill.

Pierce Brosnan

After NBC cancelled Remington Steele in 1986, Pierce Brosnan was free to appear as James Bond. Brosnan's charm and good looks in the franchise gave him an impression of an international playboy which was way different from a hardened killer like Dalton's portrayal. Brosnan starred in four successful films GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day, after which he stepped down from the part.

Daniel Craig

After Brosnan's departure in 2004, Daniel Craig stepped up for the role of James Bond in 2005 and he essaying the role till the present. He debuted in the franchise with Casino Royale which was favourably received by critics and earned Craig a nomination for 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' at BAFTA Awards. The other Daniel Craig's Bond movies are Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and yet to be released No Time to Die.

