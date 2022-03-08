From Brie Larson To Scarlett Johansson: Women Who Took Over The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought to audiences the mightiest superheroes, who continue to take comic book characters to whole newer adventures. From Iron Man, The Avengers, Captain America to Spider-Man, MCU movies have taken over the entertainment industry by storm.

While fans continuously hail the actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth among others for their trailblazing performances throughout these years, female celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Letitia Wright and many more have also stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts and delivered stunning performances in several MCU projects.

As we clock International Women's Day 2022, let's look at some of the female Marvel superheroes who spilt greatness into MCU.

Women who took over the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff)

Her MCU character first came across as a Russian spy who was at odds with Iron Man. She later became a pertinent member of the spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. and a part of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Brie Larson (Brie Larson/ Captain Marvel)

One of Marvel's most sought after female superheroes, Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the second instalment of the 2019 film Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels. She was last seen in the 2021 film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch)

She has appeared in projects like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. She has been seen in the Disney+ series WandaVision and is also set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Letitia Wright takes on the role of Shuri, the princess of the African kingdom of Wakanda in the movie Black Panther. She has also appeared in films like Avengers: Infinity War as well as Avengers: Endgame.

Michelle Williams (Anne Weying/She-Venom)

In the 2018 film Venom, Williams took on the role of Anne, a district attorney and journalist Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) ex-fiance. She is set to reprise her role in the upcoming instalment of Venom and one may even see her in a She-Venom spinoff at a later stage.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRIELARSON/ @BLACK.WIDOW)