From Dumbledore To Snape, Remembering The Harry Potter Actors We Have Lost

Last Updated: 2nd January, 2022 14:50 IST

Verne Troyer is famously known for his role Griphook in Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone. The actor died in the year 2018.

Actor Robert Knox had a small part in the Half-Blood Prince as Marcus Belby. He was stabbed in London in the year 2008. He was 18 when he died.

Robert Hardy played the character of Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in four Harry Potter films. He died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Alan Rickman, famously known for playing the role of Severus Snape, died at the age of 69, battling pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Richard Griffiths played the role of Harry Potter's cruel Uncle Vernon Dursley. He died at the age of 65 as there were some complications in his heart surgery.

Richard Harris portrayed the role of the famous Headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films. He died at the age of 72 in the year 2002.

Helen McCrory is famously known for portraying the character of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. She died of cancer at her home in London in April 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.