From 'Eternals' To 'Avatar 2,' Disney India Announces Release Dates For Films In 2021-2022

Disney India on October 5 announced an exciting line-up of theatrical titles for 2021-2022 beginning with the Super Hero spectacle Eternals. The upcoming film will be releasing this Diwali in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from the Eternals, the slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, The Marvels.

The line-up also includes the much-awaited sequel to Avatar, and wholesome animation movies including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red for the entire family. The studio recently garnered much success at the box office with the latest release Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes: 2021

20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel – October 22

20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong – October 29

Marvel Studios’ Eternals – November 5

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto – November 26

20th Century Studios’ West Side Story – December 10

20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man – December 24

Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes: 2022

20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile – February 11

Disney.Pixar’s Turning Red - March 11

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness - March 25

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6

Disney.Pixar’s Lightyear - June 17

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8

Marvel Studios’ Blade - October 7

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels - November 11

Sequel to AVATAR - December 16

"Disney has always been at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling and we continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country. In the coming months, we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali. Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content,” said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India.

