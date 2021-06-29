From Khloe Kardashian To Amber Heard, Here Is A Recap Of Top Hollywood Posts From June 29

A number of celebrities shared their joyful moments this week over social media. A number of celebrities however were caught up in some controversies, while some celebs enjoyed their vacation abroad. Thus here is a look at some of the celebrities from Hollywood and what they have been up to in the past couple of days.

Khloe Kardashian

Media personality Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share pictures of her soulmates. The Keeping up with the Kardashian star shared an image of herself posing with Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian as she tagged the picture as "Soulmates". The siblings were all smiles as they posed for the selfie and thus a number of fans and followers showered a number of likes for the post. The selfie posted by Khloe Kardashian went on to gain over 2 million likes and over 8 thousand comments at the time of this writing.

Cardi B

Cardi B is soon going to be a mother once again and thus fans of the songstress have been congratulating and sending her love. Recently the rapper posed in an all-white ensemble with her daughter as she flaunts her baby bump. Cardi B wrote a heartfelt caption as she shared the post with her daughter placing her hand on Cardi’s baby bump. Fans of the rapper were completely adored by the picture and wrote several congratulatory messages.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been vacationing in Maui and the singer shared a video of herself having fun at the destination. She shared glimpses of her hotel view, the beach, and the scenery in general. Britney seemed to be having a gala time and thus fans too expressed how happy they were to see her enjoying an amazing destination.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Storm who was seen sitting around a table. The young daughter of the media personality seemed pleased with the cupcakes that she was decorating in front of her. Kylie Jenner snapped a picture of Stormi and posted by writing that she thinks her daughter is the coolest.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard has been sharing a number of posts hinting that she has begun filming for Aquaman 2. While some fans were delighted by this news, a number of others took to social media to express their distaste for the ongoing process. Thus the hashtag “Justice for Johnny Depp” began to catch attention. Soon enough, the trend got popular and got to the trending page on Twitter. Since then a number of people have joined in the hashtag and demanded justice for Johnny Depp through their tweets.

