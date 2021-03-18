From Kim Kardashian To Kris Jenner, Kardashian Clan Wishes 'funny Boy' Rob On Birthday

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame Rob Kardashian celebrated his 34th birthday on March 17, 2021. As the television personality and businessman turned a year older yesterday, his beloved sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian as well as mother Kris Jenner made his special day even more special with their heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Read on to find out what the Kardashians had to say on Rob Kardashian's birthday.

Kris Jenner

Mom Kris Jenner was the first among the family to wish "funny boy" Rob on his 34th birthday. Kris took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video clip of her beloved son from their fan-favourite reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians to express that along with being a great son, he is also a great daddy, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!! You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all. Rob, you are the greatest daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend!!!"

The 65-year-old added, "You are the kindest most thoughtful, generous soul I know and I am beyond blessed to be your mom. I’m so proud of the man you have grown into and I am in awe watching you as a Dad... you are truly the best most incredible daddy to Dream" and concluded writing, "You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you. Have a magical day."

Kim Kardashian

Beauty Mogal Kim Kardashian was extremely tempted to share screenshots of her group family chat with fans to reveal how crazy and funny Rob is on his 34th birthday. The owner of KKW Beauty took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with Robbie from their dance night last year to wish him a "Happy Birthday". Kim wrote:

We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU

Kourtney Kardashian

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian called Rob Kardashian her "actual soulmate" on his special day. The 41-year-old also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with her brother and called him "one of a kind". Kourtney's birthday wish for Rob read: "Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."

Khloé Kardashian

On Rob Kardashian's birthday, sister Khloé Kardashian dug up their family album to share a childhood photo of herself with Rob and penned an emotional note for him. The 36-year-old called Rob her "best friend since the minute you were born" and expressed how proud she is of him in her birthday wish for her younger brother. She wrote:

I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Literally, I always end up crying from laughter when I’m with you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always. Tonight, we drink like kings!!! *** said in my best @robkardashianofficial voice***

