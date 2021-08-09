From Kit Harington's Struggles To Jason Momoa's Jokes: Read Top Hollywood News Here

'Rick And Morty' Season 5 To Get An Hour-long Season Finale, To Air In September

The cult hit show Rick and Morty, which is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, has gained a massive fan following ever since its release in the year 2013. As season 5 of the show is coming to an end, the makers of the show made a special announcement. Adult Swim, via Twitter, announced that Rick and Morty season 5 finale episode will be an hour long.

Kit Harington impressed the audience with his amazing performance as Jon Snow in HBO's popular series, Game Of Thrones. Harington received worldwide fame after the show's release. In an interview, the actor opened up about his struggle with addiction and how he felt suicidal during that period.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently joked that Warner Bros. is waiting for him to be available as they plan to have him on board as Justice League 2 director. Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League hit the audience by storm and Momoa's Aquaman (aka Arthur Fleck) character has been hailed as his best work to date. The superstar has starred in several movies since the late '90s including his Baywatch appearance and gained subsequent recognition in his role in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo. However, since his entry into the DCEU world, the actor has stunned audiences with his performances in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Aquaman.

The Suicide Squad was released globally on August 5, 2021, and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. James Gunn is all set to return as a director for the spinoff series based on Peacemaker's character played by John Cena. The Suicide Squad gave a glimpse into Peacemaker's story and the TV series will continue his story. James Gunn recently talked about the Peacemaker TV series and explained why he is making it.

Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday in Los Angeles after a years-long battle with cancer. Post was a longtime television regular who appeared in shows from Cheers to Scrubs. But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC's Night Court, the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone.

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, a few days back had shared with his fans and followers that he had undergone a skin biopsy. The actor had also spread awareness about skin cancer through his post. Jackman took to his Instagram and updated fans about his biopsy and also thanked his fans for all the love and support.

Image Credit: AP

