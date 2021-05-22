From Lady Gaga To Salma Hayek: 5 Appalling Revelations From Hollywood Stars This Week

This week has been quite interesting for Hollywood as many top celebs are being vocal and honest about things that they have been going through. This past week a lot of stars from the industry came forward and opened up about facing racist remarks, sexual assault, PTSD and many such issues. From Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato being sexually assaulted to Salma Hayek being rejected over her Mexican heritage, let's take a look at the topmost shocking confessions made by Hollywood celebs this week.

Appalling revelations from Hollywood's top stars this week

Lady Gaga opens up about her sexual assault

The Poker Face star recently made an appearance on the first chapter of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's latest Apple TV+ improvisational series, The Me You Can't See during which she shared her experience of being raped. The pop icon revealed that the perpetrator was one of her producers who started abusing her when she was 19. Breaking into tears during the interview she shared that The Star is Born actor revealed that the music industry is frightening and abusive. She also shared that she has chosen not to identify her abuser in public as she never wishes to see him ever again. The producer also impregnated her and she shared that the entire experience led her to have PTSD.

Salma Hayek says she was rejected from movies because of her looks

In the recent cover story for Variety Magazine, Salma Hayek revealed that she was rejected by two directors who told her that she will not be getting the role because of her Mexican heritage. The Frida actor shared that she had auditioned for the lead role for two comedy movies and even though the directors later claimed that she was the best audition among all the others and they regret not casting her, the directors shared that they knew that the studios will not be okay with a Mexican actor as the female lead. While Salma Hayek did not reveal the name of the directors or the movies she shared that she felt very satisfied when they came and told her that.

Demi Lovato says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager

In her documentary, Dancing with the Devil it was revealed that Demi Lovato's childhood was not all fun and games as the singer shared that she was raped at the age of 15. The Cool for the Summer singer revealed that she lost her virginity in rape, when she was a teen working for Disney and the perpetrator was another Dinsey actor. She went on to say that when she told about it to an adult no action was taken against her abuser as Disney wanted to maintain their image of their child actors as being sexually pure. Demi also shared that after being raped she was asked to continue to work with her abuser.

Prince Harry opens up about Mental Health

Prince Harry in his new Apple Tv series The Me You Can’t See opened up about mental health issues and the past and current struggles that he faces amid being a part of the royal family. He shared that he started therapy four years ago to heal from the traumas of his past including the death of his mother Princess Diana. Talking about his wife Meghan's suicidal thoughts, Prince Harry admitted to being ashamed and angry at himself for the way he responded to his wife's crisis.

Kendall Jenner opens up about dealing with Anxiety

Supermodel Kendall Jenner in her recent series with Vogue opened up about her constant battle with anxiety. The model shared that she has been facing it since her childhood when she would suddenly feel overwhelmed so much that she couldn't get out of bed. She added that when she told her mom Kris Jenner about it, she said that even though her mom understood what she was going through she was also her manager and she would ask Kendall to go to work. Kendall revealed that after a point she stopped sharing her feelings with her mom.

IMAGE: SALMA HAYEK AND LADY GAGA INSTAGRAM

