From Matthew Perry To Priyanka Chopra - What Hollywood Stars Have Been Up To This Week

The past week has been busy for Hollywood celebrities. From stunning at the BAFTA Awards to sending out adorable birthday wishes, Hollywood celebrities have managed to keep themselves in the spotlight. Here's what Hollywood stars has been up to this past week -

Hollywood celebrities' weekly roundup

Matthew Perry shares a photo from 'Friends' reunion and deletes it later

Matthew Perry is famously known for portraying his sarcastic character Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends. Recently, Matthew Perry's Instagram handle featured a photo from the sets of the upcoming Friends Reunion. However, for reasons unknown, the actor soon deleted the photo. His recently-deleted post showed him sitting in front of a mirror, while make-up artists worked on his face. He made a comical facial expression in the picture, which saw him keeping his mouth open with the make-up brush near his face. He shared the post with the caption, "Seconds before eating a make up brush". Take a look at the now-deleted post from Matthew Perry's Instagram below.



'The Crown' actor Tobias Menzies pays tribute to Prince Phillip

The Crown is one of the most popular shows that have distinctly portrayed the British Monarchy. While Matt Smith played the younger version of Prince Phillip, actor Tobias Menzies played the aged version of the Prince on the show. Tobias wrote a simple but heartfelt tweet to pay his tributes after the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Take a look below.

.If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare.



"O good old man! how well in thee appears

The constant service of the antique world..."



RIP — Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) April 9, 2021



Priyanka Chopra stuns at BAFTA Red Carpet with husband Nick Jonas

BAFTAs 2021 was expectedly a star-studded affair, with several big names in Hollywood making an appearance in the event. One such actor was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who graced the event with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas. The actress shared a number of posts on her Instagram handle featuring her two ensembles from the event. Take a look below.

Henry Cavill makes his relationship with Natalie Viscuso Insta Official

English actor Henry Cavill recently introduced fans to his new girlfriend. The actor took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, "Instagram official". Henry shared the post with the caption, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess".



Hugh Jackman and wife share stunning wedding pics for 25th Anniversary

Hugh Jackman celebrated the 25th anniversary of his wedding with Deborra-Lee Furness on April 11, 2021. To celebrate the occasion, the actor took to social media to share a few pictures with his wife along with a long heartfelt caption which read, "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!".



Chrissy Teigen wishes daughter Luna on her birthday via Instagram

Television personality and model Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated her daughter Luna's birthday. Chrissy's daughter Luna recently turned 5 and the model dedicated a sweet post for her daughter via her Instagram handle. In the post, Chrissy called Luna a "dream daughter" and thanked her for "5 perfect years". Take a look below.



Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes gets a new tattoo

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk's partner Grimes took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her back while flaunting her new tattoo. The Canadian singer went topless for the picture and gave an update about her healing process to her fans. Check out Grimes' Instagram post below.



Katy Perry lashes out at social media, calling it 'trash'

Hollywood singer Katy Perry's Twitter recently featured the singer expressing her thoughts about social media. The Daisy singer in a series of tweets called social media trash. Perry claimed to not regret her words as she shared the tweet with the hashtag "I said what I said". However, she followed up on her thread by telling her fans that she loves them anyway.

social media is trash — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

anyway. Ily. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber get cosy at a party

Hailey Bieber's latest photo on Instagram features her and Justin at a party. The photo shows the couple in the middle of a slow dance. Hailey can be seen holding a drink in one hand while the other hand is wrapped around Bieber who can be seen holding his wife snugly in his arms.

Tom Felton sends adorable birthday wishes to 'Harry Potter' co-star Emma Watson

Emma Watson turned a year older on April 16. The actress' Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton's Instagram featured a birthday wish for the occasion. Tom treated Harry Potter fans with a throwback picture of his and Emma while extending birthday wishes to the latter. Felton shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday to the one & only". Take a look at Tom Felton's Instagram post below.

Image sources - Matthew Perry Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram