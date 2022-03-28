From Megan Thee Stallion To Rintu Thomas, Celebrities Wear Indian Designers At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 has managed to grab the attention of audiences around the globe by honouring artists for their craft and contribution to the film sector. Many celebrities from the Hollywood fraternity made stunning appearances on the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony. One celeb that caught everybody's attention was Megan Thee Stallion who made her Oscars debut in a custom-made blue-coloured mermaid-style gown by an Indian designer.

Megan Thee Stallion makes Oscars debut in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's gown

The 27-year-old rapper looked ravishing at the 94th annual Academy Awards that returned to its regular venue of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California after being held at Union Station last year. Megan donned a pastel blue gown from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The dress had a bold side panel and a ruffled hem with a long trail. The thigh-high-slit dress made the gown look even more appealing. She accessorized the look with earrings along with bracelets and sparkling rings. Stallion had her long hair pulled back into a low bun and accentuated her beauty with dark smokey eye makeup. Have a look:

She even took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her stunning red carpet look. The Houston rapper wrote in the caption, "Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars." The pictures went viral online within a few minutes garnering many praises from fans spread worldwide. A netizen wrote in the comment section, "You look PHENOMENAL!!!" another fan commented, "My favourite u are just shinning on them everywhere."

Not only this, but Indian designer Gaurav Gupta also took to his Instagram handle and dropped some similar pics. Calling it a moment, he wrote in the caption, "The Moment @theestallion wearing @gauravguptaofficial debuting at the 94th Oscars 2022 red carpet. @theacademy."

Writing With Fire directors wear Raw Mango for Oscars

Directors, Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas won hearts across the globe as they wore Raw Mango for the Oscars red carpet this year. Their documentary, Writing With Fire, was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards but it lost to Summer Of Soul. Rintu wore an ‘Aarifa' Mashru sari paired with a ‘Badeer’ Varanasi silk brocade blouse, while Ghosh donned a ‘Mandal' poplin shirt that features a mandarin collar fastened with a custom-made brass button with black enameling and ‘Pankaj’ woollen pant.

Image: Instagran/@gauravguptaofficial/raw_mango