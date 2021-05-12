From Mike Epps To Wanda Sykes—meet The Cast Of 'The Upshaws' Here

Netflix’s upcoming family comedy series The Upshaws is about a man trying hard to correct the mistakes he did in the past and be a better human being. The series revolves around a blended family full of diverse personalities and different life struggles. Trying to circumvent mistakes of the past, the family’s patriarch steps up to the task by becoming a better husband and father to his unusual family. The show features actors Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes in lead roles. Meet The Upshaws cast here.

The Upshaws cast

1. Mike Epps

Michael Elliot Epps aka Mike Epps is one of the most notable names in the industry who began his career as a stand-up comedian. He started his professional career by joining the ‘Def Comedy Jam’ tour in 1995. Meanwhile, his movie career sprang in 1997 with Vin Diesel’s directorial debut Strays. In 1999, Epps was cast as Ice Cube's co-star in the sequel, Next Friday. Mike Epps will be playing the lead of Bernie Upshaw. Some of Mike Epps movies and shows include Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007), Friday After Next (2002), Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) and Something New (2006).

2. Wanda Sykes

Wands Sykes began her career as a contracting specialist at the National Security Agency (NSA), where she worked for five years. Sykes then began her stand-up career at a Coors Light Super Talent Showcase in Washington DC, where she performed for the first time in front of a live audience in 1987. In 1997, Sykes joined the writing team of The Chris Rock Show. The writing team, including Sykes, was nominated for four Emmy Awards, and in 1999, won for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Special. Some of Wanda Sykes movies include My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), Evan Almighty (2007) and License to Wed (2007). She has lent her voice to characters in animated films such as Over the Hedge (2006), Barnyard (2006), Brother Bear 2 (2006), Rio (2011) and The Ice Age franchise.

3. Kim Fields

Kim Victoria Fields joined the entertainment industry at the young age of 8. She made her acting debut in the movie Have I Got a Christmas for You in the year 1977. In 1978, she appeared on Baby, I’m Back. Fields gained widespread popularity for her role of Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the TV series The Facts of Life. The show turned out to be a huge success for her and earned her numerous nominations at the Young Artist Awards. In 1981, she won the Best Young Comedienne award at the Young Artist Awards for ‘The Facts of Life’. She went on to win the Best Young Comedienne accolade in 1982 and 1983 as well. Some of her movies include What to Expect When You're Expecting, The Cleaner, Holiday Love, Hidden Blessings and Monster Mutt. Kim will be playing the role of Regina Upshaw.

The Upshaws will begin streaming on Netflix from 12th May 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE UPSHAWS

