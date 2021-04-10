From Nick Jonas To Jennifer Aniston, Here Are Top 10 Celebrity Posts Of The Week

The first week of April has been quite eventful for our Holywood celebs. Celebs like Nick Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and many more have been creating ripples on the internet with their social media posts. Let's take a look at the top 10 posts of Hollywood celebrities that made headlines this week.

Top 10 social media posts of this week by Hollywood celebs

1 Nick Jonas takes a subtle dig at Disney Channel

A video was recently posted on Nick Jonas' Instagram feed in which Nick took a subtle dig at the Disney channel by jokingly saying that their Disney show Jonas did not have many seasons. In the video, Nick was heard saying "Tell me you were on Disney channel without telling me you were on Dinsey channel." He added by saying oh I love this one but that's the thing we did not many famous quotes as Disney cancelled our show Jonas just after 2 seasons. He ended the video, by humming the tune of the channel.

2 Jennifer Aniston's Instagram pic with Paul Rudd

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her social media page to wish her friend and co-actor Paul Rudd on his 52nd birthday with a priceless picture followed by a hilarious caption. She posted some throwback pictures of the two from their 2012 movie Wanderlust and jokingly wrote, "Happy birthday PaulRudd!! You don’t age, which is weird – but we celebrate you anyway.”

3 Matthew Perry's deleted post

On April 9, Matthew Perry who is popular for his role as Chandler in the superhit sitcom Friends dropped a major Friends bomb by posted a picture from the sets of Friends Reunion. The picture was soon picked up by the Friends fans and went viral in no time. However, due to reasons unknown, Matthew deleted his post a while later which read, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends. Check out the deleted post.

4 Chrissy Teigen debuts candy floss hair

Chrissy Teigen underwent a major makeover and left her fans pleasantly shocked after she posted a picture of her brown locks dyed candy floss pink. Two weeks ago Chrissy had dyed her hair silver and now she has gone a set further and coloured it to a vibrant shade of pink. Her new look has garnered a lot of positive reactions from her fans. Check out Chrissy's recent transformation.

5 Kim Kardashian teases new reality show

As Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons with its last and final season airing currently, reality star Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter space to share that their new reality show will be debuting soon after the season finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians season 20. While no other details have been revealed about the show yet including the name, fans were excited that they will continue getting their daily dose of Kardashian-Jenner drama.

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

6 Joe Jonas and Sophie turner get vaccinated for Covid-19

Joe Jonas recently shared a mirror selfie of him and his wife Sophie Turner flexing off their biceps flaunting the bandage after getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Sharing the picture, Joe wrote, "Let's (NOT) get it in the caption referring to let us not get diagnosed with the virus.

7 DMX passes away

American rapper and singer Earl Simmons who is fondly known as DMX breathed his last on April 9 after being in the hospital for a week following a major heart attack. The rapper was on life support for a week after he overdosed on drugs that caused heart palpitations. Many Hollywood celebs took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to his family.

My father said that DMX is the embodiment of living a full life. He’s been dirt poor, & he’s been a multimillionaire. He’s been in prison, & he’s performed in front of 400,000 people. Yet, every time you see him, he’s happy as can be. There aren’t any negative stories. — black af. (@RalphLevel) April 9, 2021

8 Britney Spears and beau Sam Asghari get vaccinated for COVID-19

Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram to share with the fans that she and Sam Asghari have taken their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Talking about the after-effects of the shot, Britney can be heard saying that she is feeling fine and hopes that she continues to feel so.

9 Travis Barker gets Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker was spotted walking shirtless with a tattoo on his chest that spells Kourtney. While the tattoo has not been confirmed officially by the parties, netizens were able to read Kourtney's name clearly on Travis' chest.

10 Demi Lovato shares BTS video from making of Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato's latest single Dancing with the Devil has gotten rave reviews from netizens. The actor shared the BTS video on her Youtube channel and shared a few snaps from it on Instagram. In the video, we can see that Demi poured her heart out in the video that was shot over a span of two days with the popstar shooting from the wee hours of the morning.

