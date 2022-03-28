Last Updated:

From Sophie Turner To Julia Fox, Glimpse Of Best-dressed Celebs At Oscars 2022 After-party

From Sophie Turner to Julia Fox, many celebrities made stunning appearances at the Oscars After-Party. Here is a look at some of the best dressed ones:

Sophie Turner
1/7
Image: Instagram/@gameofthronesdailydose

Sophie Turner made a stunning appearance at the Oscars after-party alongside her husband Joe Jonas. She wore a red ankle-length gown, while Joe donned a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

Rita Ora
2/7
Image: Instagram/@fashion_wallett

Rita Ora looked glamourous in a strapless black shimmery gown with Swarovski crystal embellishing all over it. The gown had a plunging neckline and was paried with a white coloured long cape.

Demi Lovato
3/7
Image: Instagram/@demikindlover

Demi Lovato rocked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this all-black gown. The floor-length gown was accessorized with a couple of rings and black-coloured mules.

Jessica Alba
4/7
Image: Instagram/@jessicaalbafanclub

Jessica Alba looked nothing less than a diva in this daring, navy ballgown. The gown with perfect length was paired by a pair of black coloured heels.

Jeremy O. Harris
5/7
Image: Twitter/@AHMOFMIDE

Jeremy O. Harris was all decked up in a pale blue and white coloured shiny floral suit. However, one thing that grabbed everybody's attention was his pink-coloured unique necktie.

Sarah Paulson
6/7
Image: Instagram/@sleeplessnksa

Setting a new trend, Sarah Paulson made an appearance at the Oscars after-party in a white coloured top paired with a yellow skirt by Bottega Veneta.

Julia Fox
7/7
Image: Instagram/@daladygurusshow

Julia Fox made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a skintight black leather gown that clung to her lithe frame, by Han Kjobenhavn.

