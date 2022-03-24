Last Updated:

From Zendaya To Jennifer Lawrence; Top 10 Red Carpet Looks At The Oscars Over The Years

The Oscars 2022 are around the corner and will be held on March 28. Here are some of the best celebrity red carpet looks from the Academy Awards over the years.

Oscars 
1/10
Image: Twitter/@MartaGRios

Julia Roberts attended the Oscars 2001 in a vintage black and white velvet and satin floor-length gown.

Oscars
2/10
Image: Twitter/@ModeCaf

Amanda Seyfried stunned in a red tulle dress by Giorgio Armani at the Oscars 2021 and took her look up a notch with a matching bold lip shade.

Oscars 
3/10
Image: Twitter/@iamdaisyalice

Regina King wowed fans as she graced the Academy Awards in a Louis Vuitton blue gown, which carried 3,900 crystals and 62,000 sequins, according to Vogue.

Oscars 
4/10
Image: Twitter/@iStanForDamon

Jennifer Lawrence received praise for her Oscars 2013 look as she donned a baby pink off-shoulder gown and accompanied it with minimal jewellery and make-up.

Oscars 
5/10
Image: Twitter/@Miki_Trent

Natalie Portman stood out at the 2020 Oscars in a black gown with gold embellishment and made a statement with a cape that had the names of female directors who were not nominated, embroidered on it.

Oscars 
6/10
Image: Twitter/@VB_VictorBlanco

Charlize Theron donned a bedazzled silver gown as she made her way to the event in 2004. She paired her elegant gown with a matching clutch, accessories and heels.

Oscars 
7/10
Image: Twitter/@lisa_narciso

Nicole Kidman's 2007 Oscars look stole the show as she opted for a halter-neck red gown, which had a bow at the neck and a trail behind her.

Oscars 
8/10
Image: Twitter/@ryvnlovve

Reese Witherspoon attended the 2006 Oscars in a champagne-coloured gown with intricate embellishments as she walked the red carpet.

Oscars 
9/10
Image: Twitter/@MIUCClAMUSE

Zendaya stole the show at the Oscars in 2021 as she wore an off-shoulder bright yellow floor-length gown, which she paired with a statement necklace.

Oscars 
10/10
Image: Twitter/@GParchive1

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Oscars 2012 in a simple yet elegant white gown, which also had a cape attached to it.

Tags: zendaya, jennifer lawrence, oscars
