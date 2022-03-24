From Zendaya To Jennifer Lawrence; Top 10 Red Carpet Looks At The Oscars Over The Years

Last Updated: 24th March, 2022 18:08 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Oscars 2012 in a simple yet elegant white gown, which also had a cape attached to it.

Zendaya stole the show at the Oscars in 2021 as she wore an off-shoulder bright yellow floor-length gown, which she paired with a statement necklace.

Nicole Kidman's 2007 Oscars look stole the show as she opted for a halter-neck red gown, which had a bow at the neck and a trail behind her.

Charlize Theron donned a bedazzled silver gown as she made her way to the event in 2004. She paired her elegant gown with a matching clutch, accessories and heels.

Natalie Portman stood out at the 2020 Oscars in a black gown with gold embellishment and made a statement with a cape that had the names of female directors who were not nominated, embroidered on it.

Jennifer Lawrence received praise for her Oscars 2013 look as she donned a baby pink off-shoulder gown and accompanied it with minimal jewellery and make-up.

Regina King wowed fans as she graced the Academy Awards in a Louis Vuitton blue gown, which carried 3,900 crystals and 62,000 sequins, according to Vogue.

Amanda Seyfried stunned in a red tulle dress by Giorgio Armani at the Oscars 2021 and took her look up a notch with a matching bold lip shade.

