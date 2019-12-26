'Frozen 2 Defeats Kung Fu Panda 3 And Incredibles 2' To Become The Highest-grossing Movie

Animation genre is popular worldwide as it caters to all the age groups. However, the scene with animated movies is completely the opposite. In India, there are only limited takers and out of the 30-40 animated movies, only three movies reportedly have had a good collection yet. The movies include Chaar Sahibzaade and its sequel Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur and Hanuman. Other movies have miserably failed at the box-office.

Frozen 2 is an American animated movie which was one of the most awaited films of the year. The first installment of the movie released in the year 2013 and the Indian audiences was very excited for Frozen 2 because it was Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's first collaboration. The film was helmed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Frozen 2 theatrically released on November 22, 2019 and now it has broken all the box office records.

Box office collections of animated films in India changed when a highly awaited film Kung Fu Panda 3 hit the silver screens in the year 2016. The movie grossed around Rs. 32 crores and became the highest-grossing animated movie in India. Though the film was released previously in the countries like the USA and China and pirated print was also made available by the time the movie reached India. Yet it did not stop the moviegoers to watch the movie. Similar was the situation with The Incredibles Franchise. The first part of the movie which released in the year 2014 grossed only Rs. 2.50 crores. However, its sequel Incredible 2 broke the record of Kung Fu Panda 3 and collected Rs. 36.90 crores in the year 2018.

Now, Frozen 2 has taken the number 1 spot. The first part of the franchise released in the year 2013 and managed to earn only Rs. 2.90 crores. The second part, Frozen 2 was released this year and as of December 19, it earned around Rs. 45.75 crores. The film is yet running in the cinema and is expected to earn more.

