'Full House' Alum Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Ground By Cops During Abortion Rights Protests

Full House fame Jodie Sweetin met with a physical altercation by the Los Angeles Police Department amidst the protests over the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a video currently rounds on the internet, Jodie is seen speaking into a megaphone before the authorities push her to the ground violently.

Following the incident, LAPD told People that the 'force used' by the police will be evaluated against the department's policy and procedure. In a statement after the incident, Jodie mentioned that these hindrances will not deter the hundreds of people to fight against the injustices of the Supreme Court.

Actor Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground during the Abortion Rights protests

The clip shows an officer grabbing and shoving Sweetin to the ground, following which, other protesters rush to help her. The incident seemingly happened at a freeway exit that was blocked by protestors. Take a look.

Sweetin's rep told People she was okay after the altercation, with the actor herself mentioning how 'proud' she was to see people showing up to take action against the 'giant injustices'.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Jodie said.

She continued, "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free." Apart from Jodie, a trail of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Tiffany Haddish, Rita Moreno, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo among others have also spoken up against the 'horrific' decision.

The US abortion ruling was also condemned by President Joe Biden as he called it a "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court." According to People, states like Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion, with protests erupting across the country.

(IMAGE: AP)