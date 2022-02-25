'Full House' Cast Including Dave Coulier To Reunite For 1st Time After Bob Saget's Demise

Four members of the cast of the iconic show Full House are all set for their first reunion ever at the upcoming 90s Con, as per a report by E!News. Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger will soon be featured in the event, which is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 13. The announcement comes months after the show's much-loved actor Bob Saget's demise recently.

Full House reunion after Bob Saget demise

Popular actors from the show, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger, who took on the roles of Uncle Joey, D.J. Tanner, Kimmy Gibbler and Steve Hale respectively will soon be seen reuniting for the first time after the show. Fans are excited about seeing the much-loved actors reunite a long time after the culmination of the popular sitcom. Speaking to E!News, Coulier opened up about the dynamic the cast of the show shared off-screen. He mentioned that every time the gang comes together, it's like a 'family reunion' as they have all been there for each other through their marriages, children's births, deaths and other important moments. He then went on to call the cast members his 'real family' even off-screen. He said-

"We're so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it's like a family reunion. We've been through everything together—births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We're a real family on and off-camera."

The actors from the sitcom took to social media to grieve the loss of Bob Saget after his unfortunate demise. They also released a joint statement, which was uploaded by John Stamos, who portrayed the iconic character Uncle Jesse on the show. In the statement, the cast members expressed how they are a family and will also 'grieve as a family'. They mentioned that although they were heartbroken by the loss, they are grateful for the 'beautiful memories' they shared with him. The statement read-

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.” ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate"

