Full House Home Has Been Sold For $5 Million; Details Inside

Many would recognize and remember the popular American sitcom Full House, and of course, the popular Full House home. The show began in the year 1987 and had a successful run of 8 seasons in total from 1987 to 1995. It portrays the story of a widowed father who helps raise his three daughters with his brother-in-law and his best friend. It has been revealed that the famous Full House home has now been sold. Here is what you need to know about it.

The famous Full House home sold for $5 million

The Full House home is one of the signature themes of the show, quite similar to the poplar apartment of Friends. According to CheatSheet, the house, which is located in San Francisco, has now been sold; and the official Full House home cost sits at $5 million. The show had created a total of 192 episodes, and this famous house was often shown in the episodes and went on to become one of the signature visuals and themes of the show.

Due to its popularity, the Full House home has gained such high worth in the real estate and it is a popular tourist attraction. According to TMZ, the house was previously owned by Jeff Franklin, who was the show’s creator and executive producer as well. It is also believed that the neighbours were not approving of the renovations that were done to the house that would be later used for filming. The huge house has four bedrooms, a fireplace, walk-in closet, spa-like bath and views of the San Francisco Bay as well.

The show was initially not well received by the critics, but eventually gained a lot of critical acclaims as seasons went by. The Full House cast includes John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen playing the major characters in the show. The show then got a spin-off which was titled Fuller House. The spin-off got five seasons before being cancelled due to poor viewership. However, the popular Full House home has now been sold for a rather high price and will continue to remain a tourist destination for fans.

