'Full House' Star Bob Saget’s Los Angeles Home Up For Sale For A Whopping Price; Check

Popular actor-comedian Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022. The news left his friends, family and fans in shock as they took to social media to mourn his loss. The actor was popularly known for the hit comedy show Full House and several of his co-stars were heartbroken on hearing the news. While the artist's family recently observed his 66th birth anniversary in May 2022, a surprising piece of news was recently revealed in which it was mentioned how much Bob Saget's Los Angeles home costs where he lived for around 20 years.

How much does Bob Saget's Los Angeles home cost?

According to Wall Street Journal, Bob Saget’s Crestwood Hills residence in Los Angeles where the actor spent nearly 20 years of his life has been listed for $7.76 million (602674983.52 INR).

The artist purchased the house in 2003 for $2.9 million. It consists of six bedrooms along with numerous other amenities. The house, spanning around 6,600 square feet, has been designed by the renowned Douglas Busch Design.

It is interesting to note the house also has a detached guest house with a full bath, which can be transformed into an office or gym., a foyer, a two-storey room, and a luxurious kitchen with soothing colours with direct access to the backyard. The house also consists of several living areas along with a formal dining area. Moreover, an office has also been set up inside the house with a beautiful view of the garden outside. Other amenities include a motor court, a pool, a spa, a three-car garage and a barbecue entertainment area.

Bob Saget’s nephew, Adam Saget, and the real estate agent representing the listing with Compass interacted with The Post and spoke about how Bob Saget was very much into technology as he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home. Adam Saget further recalled the family time spent in the house and added how much he will miss them. “Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home. So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come” he added.

Bob Saget was the well-known host of America's Funniest Home Videos for almost a decade. The actor was 65 when he passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The turn of events happened amid Bob's cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021. The 65-year-old is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

Image: AP