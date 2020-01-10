FX Renews American Horror Story For Three More Seasons

United States television channel FX has renewed the American Horror Story for three more seasons after fears that it could be coming to an end by season 10. After the ninth season of the cult favorite came out in November 2019, fans feared that could be the end of the supernatural show. But FX on January 9 made the fans of the show happy after it announced the renewal for three more seasons.

Three more seasons on shelf

Sarah Paulson was confirmed to return in an undisclosed role, making her the first actor to join the season 10 star-cast. FX Networks and Productions chairman, John Landgraf confirmed the news and said thanked the Ryan Murphy and other associates of the series for their confirmed commitment to another three years. Director Ryan Murphy had previously hinted that season 10 could be the last season of the show but also added that he would love to continue as it is loved by people across the globe.

The first season of the show was released on October 5, 2011, and was subtitled Murder House. The season revolves around a family that moves into a new house that is haunted by its deceased former occupants. The ninth and latest season of the show is set in the titular year, 1984 and follows Brooke Thompson played by Emma Roberts who travels to a summer camp isolated from the city. Brooke moves there to work as a counselor following an encounter with a serial killer.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror TV series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It has aired nine seasons till now and each season had a different theme around which the story revolved. The show, which started in 2011, has completed nine seasons of airing the horror show and has made many fans and has left many scared with its premise. Here are the horror themes of the series from season one to nine.

