Gabby Barrett Shares How She Balances Between Motherhood And Her Singing Career

Gabby Barrett led the female nominations list this year at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, with a total of 9 nominations to her name. The singer who gave birth to a daughter in January 2021, recently opened about how she juggles with her work and mom duties. Scroll along to know what the new mom had to share.

Gabby Barrett shares how she juggles motherhood and her career

The country star Gabby Barret recently gave an interview with E! News, just ahead of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 that took place on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The singer expressed during the interview that even being nominated for the BBMAs was a great deal and honour. The Footprints on the Moon singer bagged three awards which include the fan-voted Top Collaboration trophy for I Hope with Charlie Puth, Top Country Song for the same track and Top Country Female Artist.

Barrett who stood at third place on season 16 of American Idol, expressed in her interview, that it was mind-blowing to be nominated. She added that this was like something she had been dreaming about for a long time, as she has been performing for almost a decade now. Gabby said that she has been working to get to this level in her career, where she can be a part of award shows and have songs that are at top positions and have original music.

Further on, she was asked how she reacted to finding out about her being nominated for not one but 9 categories and the singer joked that she was probably changing a diaper at the time. Gabby Barrett tied the knot with Cade Foehner in October 2019 and the couple welcomed their daughter, this year. The couple has named their daughter Baylah May Foehner and she was born on January 18, 2021.

Gabby shared that motherhood is her first priority currently and that Baylah means the entire world to her. She is trying to figure out ways so as to balance between spending time with her baby girl and also performing for her fans, who have supported her throughout. She is excited for the upcoming year and to go on tour with Thomas Rhett and is looking for some other fun stuff that is in the pipeline.

Image: Gabby Barrett Instagram

