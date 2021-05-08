Gabourney Sidibe To Mark Her Directorial Debut With Pale Horse Backed By Gamechanger Films

Oscar-nominated actor Gabourney Sidibe will make her feature directorial debut with the thriller movie Pale Horse. The upcoming project, which will start shooting later this year, has a script by Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden, based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin, reported PTI. Described as the psychothriller, the film set in the Pacific Northwest, the movie follows Naia, an esteemed, yet reclusive African-American YA book author who is living with MS.

More about Gabourney Sidibe's directorial debut project

When Naia decides to shelter the man who escaped captivity with her long-missing brother, she finds herself caught up in a diabolical mystery. "I'm super excited to work with Gamechanger on my first feature. This project is a true stand-out and the character of Naia is a bad a**! Effie and Wellington are powerhouse visionaries and I'm so excited to be able to work with them to create this gripping thriller with complex characters," Sidibe said.

The project will be produced by Effie T Brown and Wellington Love on behalf of Gamechanger Films. The details of the upcoming film release date and cast are still under the wraps. On the other hand, Gamechanger CEO Effie T. Brown told that he has known Gabourney for some time and was always impressed with her skills as a storyteller, both as an actor or author, according to a Variety report.

On the other hand, Gamechanger's recent projects include Rebecca Hall’s Passing, starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson. It will be premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and sold to Netflix for nearly $16 million, as per Variety. The company also backed the debut feature from Oscar-winning producer Oorlagh George, Stranger With a Camera, which is currently in post-production.

More about Gabourney Sidibe

The American actor-author is best known for her performance in the 2009 movie Precious which earned her a best actress nomination at the Academy Awards. Her repertoire also includes Tower Heist (2011), White Bird in a Blizzard (2014), Grimsby (2016) and Antebellum (2020), among many others. Apart from films, Sidibe also worked in Fox’s series' Empire. She was seen portraying the character of Becky. Interestingly, she directed two episodes of the series. Sidibe is also the author of the 2017 memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

