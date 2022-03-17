Gabrielle Union Condemns Disney's Handling Of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill; 'The Damage Is Done'

Actor Gabrielle Union recently voiced her stance over Disney's handling of the new anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Florida that will limit the conversations of gender identity and sexual orientation in the early grades. The controversial bill, dubbed Don't Say Gay, has courted major criticism after it was deemed harmful towards the LGBTQIA+ community. Notably, the 49-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of the Disney film Cheaper by the Dozen.

For the unversed, The Walt Disney Company and CEO Bob Chapek recently came under fire for its soft handling of the controversial bill that can potentially harm its employees and cast members. Moreover, as per Variety, an Orlando Sentinel report suggested that the company has also donated financial aid to all the sponsors and co-sponsors responsible for the bill. Addressing the same, Union did not mince words while putting Disney on blast for their handling of Don't Say Gay bill.

Gabrielle Union lambasts Disney for handling of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The Bring It On actor attended the red carpet event for the streaming release of the upcoming Disney venture Cheaper by the Dozen with her family and co-star Zach Braff. During an interview with Variety on the red carpet, Union weighed in on her reaction towards Disney's initial stance on the bill by saying, ''Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out".

Believing that the word 'disappointed' is not enough to describe her feelings, the actor continued, ''Children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,'' she added, ''We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done.”

Meanwhile, on March 15, a group of Disney employees reportedly announced an in-person and virtual walkout in response to Disney and CEO Bob Chapek's handling of the bill. The walkout was scheduled from March 15 to March 21 at 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m followed by a 'full scale walkout' on March 22.

The LGBTQIA+ workers and allies at The Walt Disney Company are standing in solidarity together over the coming weeks. Here is our open statement and website.https://t.co/hdvFds7Bw6

Petition: https://t.co/B6OWRGmlTF#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/uhQLMl5FJG — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@gabunion