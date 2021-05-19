Gabrielle Union-Dwyane Wade Proud Of Pushing Their Children To 'be Their Authentic Selves'

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have recently opened up about how proud they are of their young children- daughter, Kaavia (2 years), and son, Zaire (19 years), daughter, Zaya (13 years), and son, Xavier (7 years), reported ET Online. The proud parents reflected on their children's accomplishments and aspirations and always make sure their children feel comfortable being themselves. Gabrielle and Dwyane also revealed that they cry a lot and are "very proud" of their parenting.

Dwyane Wade on parenting his and Gabrielle Union's kids

Dwyane said that as parents, they try to push their children to be their authentic selves. He continued that they are not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they are not and they have been doing that since Zaya was 3-year-old. He revealed that they continue to do so now that Kaavia is two years old. He continued that they try to make them understand that "in their house, in their year, these gates, there is freedom, because life is hard".

Dwyane said that as parents it is their job, inside the home to make sure their children feel "loved, they feel seen, they feel heard, and they feel that they can be themselves". Speaking about their toddler, Kaavia, the proud dad revealed that she has been showing her authentic self which also includes her "truly adorable and masterful use of side-eye" since she was few months old. The skill has earned her the nickname "Shady Baby" from her parents and has inspired them to come up with a new children's book with the same title.

Gabrielle revealed when they started noticing Kaavia's side-eye as a reaction to people not respecting her boundaries, they were like, "There is something there and this could be the impetus of a great children's book where they turn side-eye into this super-power". She continued that several times, they are looking at the reaction to something rather than the initial offense and they want to be able to turn that reaction into "a good thing, this is what acknowledging and assessing poor behavior". With such gentle corrections, they try to position young Black girls and friends and empowering everyone. She said then one may lean into how 'good accountability feels and receiving corrections can be a positive thing'. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's illustrated children's book, Shady Baby released on May 18, 2021.

IMAGE: GABRIELLE UNION'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.