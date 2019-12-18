Gabrielle Union Gets Support From Many Asian American Actors Amidst AGT Controversy

Gabrielle Union’s exit from America's Got Talent amidst racial jokes and a hostile atmosphere for female judges is gaining major momentum. Recently, many Asian American actors and content creators came in support of Gabrielle Union and applauded her for raising concerns regarding such important issues. Read on to know more.

Gabrielle Union gains support from Asian American actors amidst AGT controversy

Gabrielle Union and her sudden exit from America’s Got Talent brought major limelight to the show’s internal functioning. Guest judge Jay Leno faced major flak online and offline when he cracked an anti-Asian joke and Union flagged the joke to the producers of the show. This flagging by Gabrielle Union reportedly led to the exit of her from America’s Got Talent.

During a gala event, Hustlers actor Constance Wu spoke about Gabrielle Union’s exit from America’s Got Talent and her stand against the racial joke atmosphere and violation of employee code. Constance Wu said that the only way change can happen is when people speak up. She then added to this statement by stating that the industry tries to make women and women of colour stay in their lane; she thinks it is important to drive out these lanes. Constance Wu ended her statement by stating that she really admires Gabrielle Union for everything she did and everything she is going to do from this point onwards.

Simu Liu, the lead actor of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also commented on the ongoing controversy in an interview with a media portal. She stated that all the actors of colour face a similar struggle and hence it is important to speak up. Simu Liu is playing the role of Shang-Chi in MCU’s first Asian-led film. Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim also commented about the issue and stated that allyship is important when it comes to underrepresented groups to reach equality in the industry. She further commented that the most difficult fight women and people of colour have faced in the industry is standing all alone in their fight. It would be wonderful for other people to see their struggle and be able to support each other.

