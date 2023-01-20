Gabrielle Union On Backlash Over Infidelity Remarks: 'Listen To The Whole Thing'

American actor Gabrielle Union has responded to the recent backlash she faced after her remarks on her previous marriage. Union said fans should know the whole story before making up their minds about it and added that she has been talking about the issues in her last marriage since 2005, and has discussed it in two New York Times best-selling books.

"If you're gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 -- in not one but two New York Times best-selling books -- at least listen to the whole thing," Union added, "Just so you know where you anger actually is."

Union was speaking on the season 3 premiere for Truth Be Told, the Apple TV+ series. During her appearance at the West Hollywood event, Gabrielle Union spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner. Union addressed the backlash to the comments she made on an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard’s “dysfunctional” marriage

Union spoke about her infidelity during her short-lived marriage with Chris Howard, the Jacksonville Jaguars player. She has described their marriage to be "just dysfunctional from day one".

Union has said that she felt like she had the right to cheat because she was the one earning more in the relationship. She added that her dad did the same, and she also sought validation from “certain kinds of guys.”

The star first met Howard in 1999. They got married in 2001, but parted ways just four years later. Union also told the outlet that the backlash is the outcome of her defying the general expectations from a woman.

"I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man.” The star added, "Because that's what I called it. And stupid!"

The Bad Boys II star joins the cast of Truth Be Told for its third season. The Apple TV+ show is based around a podcaster who receives countrywide fame from discussing a murder case, but later finds evidence that there might have been a wrongful conviction. The first episode of the show premiered on Apple TV+ on January 20, 2023.