Gabrielle Union Settles With NBC After Complaining About Workplace Toxicity On 'AGT' Sets

Gabrielle Union has finally reached a settlement with NBC. An internal investigation was launched by the network after Gabrielle Union complained about systematic racism and health violations by show producer Simon Cowell. After Union complained about these issues, she was ousted as a judge of America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle Union’s exit from America’s Got Talent shocked many of the show’s viewers. Soon, it was revealed that the Union was ousted by the network after she complained about workplace toxicity. Gabrielle Union complained about racism and health violations. She revealed that America’s Got Talent judge and co-producer Simon Cowell was smoking on-set, thus violating a major health code.

Now, according to Variety’s report, Gabrielle Union and NBC have finally reached a settlement. In a statement mentioned in the report, the parties’ resolution is “amicable”. NBC entertainment in this joint statement has mentioned that they “appreciate the concerns” raised by Gabrielle Union.

In the statement, NBC has also mentioned that their network is committed to “ensuring an inclusive and supportive work environment”. Furthermore, the network will also make sure that people from all backgrounds “can be treated with respect”. This settlement was done after NBC launched an internal investigation after Union’s claims.

According to the media portal’s report, this internal investigation was never completed on paper. Moreover, NBC and Fremantle Media did not find any evidence of systemic racism at Union’s former workplace. But still, the network has made significant changes in its HR policies and reporting process after the incident.

Back in June, Gabrielle Union accused NBC’s former Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy of threatening her. In a report filed against America’s Got Talent, Union revealed that Telegdy threatened her for speaking out against the toxicity she noticed on the sets of the reality television show.

In another interview with Variety, Union discussed the issues faced by the marginalised artists in Hollywood. In this interview, Gabrielle Union spoke about witnessing a racist joke cracked by guest judge Jay Leno. She also revealed how the America's Got Talent producers let a contestant's blackface representation go unnoticed.

