Gal Gadot Calls Herself A "very Easy To Please" Person As She Curls Up On A Couch

Israeli actor-model Gal Gadot, who is globally known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, called herself an 'easy' to be 'pleased' person. On Wednesday, that is April 21, the actor took to her verified social media handle and shared a picture, in which she can be seen curling up on a couch while holding a mug in hand. The actor can be seen relaxing comfortably in her grey sweater, sweats and socks.

While keeping her causal look subtle, the Justice League actor wore her raven locks down, a hint of makeup, and simple studded earrings. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a brief caption, which read, "I'm very easy to please these days". Interestingly Gadot's baby bump was not visible in her latest snap.

Gal Gadot curls up on a couch:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner more than a million double-taps and is still counting. On the other hand, many from Gadot's Insta fam flooded the comments section with an overwhelming response as heart-eyes and red-heart emojis were a common sight there. Apart from emojis, a section of fans wrote "beautiful" and "lovely" to compliment the picture. "Oh you definitely please me every time you post, Gal", wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "Gal you are drop dead gorgeous".

A peek into Gal Gadot's Instagram

Interestingly, in her post, the 35-year-old actor's "these days" presumably, meant her pregnancy days. Earlier in March 2021, the actor had announced her pregnancy with a picture-post, featuring her family. In the photo, Gal Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, daughters Alma and Maya, were seen resting their hands upon her bump. The caption of the post read, "Here we go again". Since then, Gal has been sharing, occasionally, the photograph of her growing baby bump.

Earlier, in one of her recent posts, the Israeli actor added a picture on her feed in which her bump was on display while she could be seen reading a script. In the snap, the actor was also seen embracing her baby bump. "Working... on two major projects," she wrote in the caption, along with a winky face emoji.

