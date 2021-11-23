Gal Gadot 'can't Wait' To Play Evil Queen As She Shares Wonder Woman Crossover Fan Art

After playing the iconic role of Princess Diana and Wonder Woman in DCEU, Gal Gadot is all set to take on another iconic role. Gadot will soon be seen as the Evil Queen in the retelling of the classic fairytale Snow White.

The actor shared some fun Wonder Woman and Evil Queen crossover fan art on her Instagram and wrote that she 'can't wait' to play the character.

Gal Gadot shares Wonder Woman and Evil Queen crossover art

After having a successful run at DC Extended Universe as superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is set to play the role of an antagonist. The actor will be playing the role of Evil Queen in the upcoming retelling of Snow White. Gadot took to her Instagram and shared a crossover fan art of Snow White's Evil Queen and Wonder Woman. As she shared the pics she wrote, "Thank you for all these amazing artworks. Can't wait to bring this fascinating character to life."

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was recently seen in the action thriller movie Red Notice, it started streaming on Netflix last weekend and has been impressing the audience ever since. While the movie didn't impress in its limited theatrical debut the week before, but as it premiered a week later, it bagged the biggest opening day in Netflix history. The movie currently stands at number 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 list. in several countries.

Red Notice stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot and follows their characters in a cat-and-mouse game across the globe. Johnson's John Hartley is an FBI profiler looking to nab Gadot's notorious art thief the Bishop, which then leads him to unwillingly take Reynolds' Booth for help. However, Booth himself is looking to steal three rare artifacts known as Cleopatra's Eggs, thus putting him on a collision course with the Bishop.

Gadot is also set to star in the third instalment of DCEU's Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins teamed up with Lynda Carter at the DC FanDome 2021 event that took place earlier this year and confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 was in the works.

Image: Instagram/@gal_gadot