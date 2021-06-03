Gal Gadot Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Wonder Woman'; Says The Movie 'changed My Life'

Gal Gadot rose to fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. She first stepped into the shoes of the superhero for the Batman Vs Superman movie and soon after a standalone movie Wonder Woman was released. The movie was followed by its sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Recently Gal Gadot took to her Instagram to celebrate 4 years of Wonder Woman. In her post, she shared a clip from the movie and penned down a note.

Gal Gadot celebrates 4 years of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot in multiple interviews has spoken about how she was about to give up acting before landing the role of Wonder Woman. Sharing a clip from the movie, the actress penned down a note on how the movie changed her life and she will try her best to tell Wonder Woman's story in the best way possible. Gal Gadot's caption read "Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life. Thank you all so much for the love, I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman’s story in the best way possible. Love and Peace!". The actress used #wonderwoman3 teasing fans about the upcoming part 3 of the movie.

Fans react to Gal Gadot's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Gal Gadot's Instagram post and left their comments. One fan said that the movie also changed their lives and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman inspired them to be the strongest version of themselves. Another fan wrote that they couldn't believe that it was 4 years since the movie released and that the movie is one of the best movies. While other fans were excited for the 3 part of Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast

The movie is a direct sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman. The Wonder Woman 1984 cast features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. Set in 1984 during the Cold War era, the movie sees Diana and her past love Steve Trevor as they face off against Max Lord and Cheetah.

