Gal Gadot Celebrates Jewish New Year; Shares Monochrome Pics 'counting All Its Blessings'

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared a series of monochrome photos. The actor shared the photos as she celebrated the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah and counted her blessings. As she shared the photos, Gal wrote that she was counting all her blessings.

Gal Gardot shared three photos as she celebrated Rosh Hashanah or the Jewish New Year. The photos featured Gadit wearing a sweater and lying on her couch as she posed for the snaps. She accompanied the photos with a caption and wrote that she was overcoming all the challenges and counting her blessings. Gadot wrote, "This is me, taking a moment thinking about the last year

This is me, counting all its blessings. This is me, overcoming all its challenges. This is me, being thankful for all its lessons. This is me, ready for a new year. Happy #Rosh Hashana my friends! May this year bring us nothing but joy."

Gal Gadot to share the screen with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal Gadot will next be seen in the action thriller film Red Notice. The movie also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "An Interpol-issued red notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen." Originally going to be released by Universal Pictures, Netflix acquired the distribution rights on July 8, 2019, with the film set to be released on the platform on November 12, 2021.

Earlier, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her co-stars, Reynolds and Dwayne and wrote, "Let me just put this here…I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering on Nov.12th on any screen near you! Thank you @rawsonthurber for bringing me onto this project. being able to work with my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

