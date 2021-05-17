Gal Gadot Distances Herself From Social Media After Facing Flak Over Israel-Palestine Post

Actor Gal Gadot recently expressed her views about the Israel-Palestine conflict and received heavy backlash on her social media post. She shared a note in which she prayed for her people and better days in Israel. However, her views about the conflict displeased fans, and she disabled the comments feature on her post. Since then, Gal has been inactive on her social media handles.

What happened to Gal Gadot after the controversial tweet

Gal Gadot took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on May 12, 2021, to appeal for peace in her home country Israel. She penned a note in which she expressed her grief about the recently emerged violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict. She also expressed how she is worried about her people, and prayed the Israeli leaders soon find a solution for the situation. However, within minutes, Gal Gadot's Twitter was filled with backlash for her post. She finally had to disable comments on both Twitter and Instagram.

Gal Gadot won the Miss Israel beauty pageant in 2004. She then served in the Israeli army for two years. The backlash she received, directly targetted her two years in the Israel Defence Forces. As a result, Gal Gadot has been utterly quiet about the ongoing conflict in Israel. Also, she has been distant from her social media handles since her last post on May 12.

Another aspect of the backlash was Gadot referring to Palestinians as her neighbours. Moreover, she never mentioned Palestine in her note which agitated several Twitter users. Her tweet also made people think that she is calling Palestine equal to Israel. However, her distance from social media did not end the backlash as Twitter is still filled with tweets against Gadot's post.

Is Gal Gadot's career at stake?

Following the extreme allegations against Gal Gadot, her career might suffer. Reportedly, Warner Bros, who have had a long ongoing relationship with Gal Gadot, is agitated with the backlash she is receiving. Moreover, Gal Gadot will also be a part of Disney's Death On The Nile opposite Armie Hammer.

IMAGE: GAL GADOT'S TWITTER

