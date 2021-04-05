Gal Gadot Dons One-piece Swimsuit Showing Baby Bump While Preparing For Work

A month ago, Gal Gadot announced that she is pregnant with her third child. But she is not letting her pregnancy slow her down. The actor recently shared a picture of herself, revealing how she is balancing both work and relaxation.

Gal Gadot shows off her growing baby bump in a one-piece swimsuit

Gal Gadot has more than 51 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media handle. A few hours ago, she posted a photo that has her soaked in the sun wearing a black one-piece while reading a script and resting her hand on her growing baby bump. The actor accessorized her simple swim-suit look with a digital watch and a pair of sunglasses, with her hair tied back in a loose ponytail. Her caption read, “Working on two major projects,” referring to the script she is reading and her baby. Take a look at her post below.

At the beginning of March, Gal Gadot’s husband Yaron “Jaron” Varsano announced that they are expecting a third child. The couple got married in 2008 and has two daughters named Alma and Maya, aged nine and 10, respectively. The former Miss Israel made the news public by sharing a cute photo with her family. In it, she was seen relaxing with her family as they placed their hands on her stomach.

Gal Gadot’s upcoming big-screen project is the multi-starrer murder mystery thriller Death on the Nile. She will also be seen in Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. The Netflix film has Gadot as the world’s greatest thief teaming up with Reynolds as World’s greatest conman as they face Interpol agent, Johnson. The shooting on the project started in January last year but has issues due to the pandemic. It resumed in September and then wrapped up in November. The movie is expected to arrive in mid or late 2021.

Gal Gadot will reunite with her Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins on a historical movie Cleopatra. She will play the titular Queen of Egypt. It will be told from the perspective of women and will be an empowering female story. Gadot’s other venture with Netflix is the spy thriller Heart of Stone, as the streamers bought the rights for the movie.

Promo Image Source: gal_gadot Instagram