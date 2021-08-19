Gal Gadot Gets Applauded By Fans, Dub Her ‘Wonder Wo-Mom’; See What Netizens Have To Say

After making a place in the hearts of every comic fan with her portrayal of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is on her way to a new title given by mothers around the globe. Mother of three daughters, Gadot has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media and her recent picture has conferred her with a new title of 'Super Mother'. Take a look at Gal Gadot's quirky mom post that is resonating with all moms.

Gal Gadot on 'Being a mom'

The 36-year-old Israeli actor shares three daughters with her husband Yaron Varsano namely Maya, Alma, and Daniella Varsano. Although she gave birth to her youngest daughter Daniella in June this year, the actor resumed her professional commitments soon after. Gadot took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into the life of a working mum where she was seen pumping breast milk while getting ready.

In the pictures, the actor donned a white dress with a cape tied around her neck. Her team was seen doing her makeup and hair while Gal continued to pump milk and making goofy faces at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, 'Just me, backstage, being a mom 😎[sic]'.

Fans reaction to the pictures - 'The pump is real'

Fans could not help but admire the Wonder Woman actor's determination to resume work only a few months after giving birth to her child. Many spammed the comment section with compliments and emojis for the actor. One fan wrote, "you go Wonder Wo-Mom![sic]" while another fan wrote, "mother, professional and beautiful![sic]".

Many fans also responded to the Wonder Woman 1984 actor on Twitter. One user lauded the Israeli actor for raising her three daughters writing, “That’s what being a mom is and I believe your doing great job with your three girls. This just shows us your no different to the rest of us with the exception you being Wonder Woman[sic].” Many lauded her for sharing the image as it boosted the normalization of breastfeeding in society, a campaign in which several other Hollywood actors were seen participating.

Hi. It will inspire young women. I remember doing this at work for my second child. Freeze and bring them back home. Thanks to technology and good place to work. — Maggie (@kmaggiee) August 18, 2021

One user commented, “I really think this is the best post you’ve ever posted, such a brilliant image of human nature no superficial reflection only pure love and natural human Depiction[sic]”. Another fan admired Gadot's sense of humour as they tweeted, “A great sense of humor goes a LONNNG WAY in being a successful mom...and I believe you've mastered that![sic]”. On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Her name next releases includes Red Notice and Death on the Nile.

IMAGE- GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM