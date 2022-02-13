Gal Gadot Gives Pecks Husband Yaron Varsano's Cheek Ahead Of 'hectic' Schedule; See Pic

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot gave a glimpse of her Saturday outing with her husband Yaron Varsano. The actor recently starred in the film Death On The Nile and has a hectic schedule ahead. Taking some time out after promoting her recently released film, also starring Ali Fazal, the actor dropped an adorable picture with her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gadot shared a picture in which she could be seen giving a kiss to Yaron Varsona on the latter's cheek. The duo were enjoying a stroll in the park. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Since the next couple of months are going to be so busy and hectic we decided to spend this beautiful Saturday outdoors in the winter sun, taking some family time off before diving into some incredibly exciting new projects."

Fans drop hearts as Gadot shares a cute kiss with husband Yaron Varsano

In the picture, Gadot is wearing a brown-coloured turtle neck top with a greyish blazer, while Yaron is decked up in a black hoodie and same coloured coat. Fans dropped hearts in the comments section and some even praised her for her stunning performance in Death On The Nile. A fan commented, "Loved your performance in "Death on the Nile".. such grace! Much poise! ", another one wrote, "Beautiful, wonderful and powerful couple. "

Gal Gadot on the work front

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in Death On The Nile, which is directed by actor and director Kenneth Branagh. The film has a stellar cast including supremely popular Gal Gadot, along with Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Kenneth Branagh reprising the role of famous spy Hercule Poirot. Death On The Nile is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Apart from that, the Red Notice actor is expected to return to the shooting of her third film in the DC franchise soon and also has other big projects lined up, which include, Black Adam, The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.