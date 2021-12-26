Gal Gadot Hits Her Head With Wonder Woman's Lasso In This Funny BTS Video; Watch

On the occasion of Wonder Woman 1984 completing one year of release, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared several behind the scenes videos and photos from the sets. Wonder Woman 1984 also known as WW84, was set in 1984 during the Cold War, the film is the second instalment in the Wonder Woman franchise the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe.

Gal Gadot hits herself with Wonder Woman's lasso

As Wonder Woman 1984 completed one year of its release, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared a funny video of herself from the sets of the movie. In the video, Gadot dressed up in her Wonder Woman costume accidentally hits herself with the lasso, sharing the video she wrote, "Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems."

She also shared a series of photos and wrote, "WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful and honoured to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you Can't wait to be back in those boots... #WW84 anniversary

'Wonder Woman 3'

Gal Gadot will be returning as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 3 along with director Patty Jenkins. The announcement was made during the DC FanDome 2021 and it was confirmed that Lynda Carter would also be reprising her role as the warrior Asteria in the blockbuster franchise following her cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

Talking about the upcoming film, Director Jenkins, during the DC FanDome said, "Gal, who's so bummed not to be here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actor will soon be seen as the Evil Queen in the retelling of the classic fairytale Snow White. She was also seen in the action thriller movie Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson. While the movie didn't impress in its limited theatrical debut the week before, but as it premiered a week later, it bagged the biggest opening day in Netflix history.

Image: Instagram/@wonderwoman