Gal Gadot Is Thankful To Have Her Life 'back On Track' In Latest Instagram Post

Gal Gadot is happy to have her life back on track. The Wonder Woman actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself attending a few meetings. The ‘life back on track’ seems to be a reference to the ongoing pandemic and how many countries have finally reduced their infection rate and have begun working steadily.

Gal Gadot is happy to start working again

The COVID-19 pandemic brought in a global health crisis. Owing to the critical situation, several countries across the globe were under strict lockdown for months. But as mentioned earlier, some countries have successfully reduced their infection rate and have eased lockdown restrictions. Gal Gadot seems grateful for these eased restrictions since she has started working again.

The Wonder Woman actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting in a conference room in formal attire. Along with the picture, Gal wrote, “Taking a break between interviews to be thankful that life is starting to get back on track”. Gadot further joked, “Oh and to figure out what’s for lunch”. Take a look at Gal Gadot’s Instagram post below:

Gal Gadot’s latest venture to be sci-fi novel adaptation

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have set their eyes on a sci-fi novel as their next project. According to Deadline’s report, Gadot and Varsano through their production house Pilot Wave have bought the rights of Catriona Silvey’s novel, Meet Me in Another Life. Silvey’s debut novel that will soon hit the stands revolves around a man and a woman who continue to meet in different versions of reality.

The man and the woman named Thora and Santi are complete strangers when they meet in a foreign city in a chance encounter. But little did they know their fates are intertwined for various realities and worlds. Every time the two meet they feel the connection they have with each other. But this connection soon becomes their curiosity. In various realities, they bump into each other as teacher and prodigy; a cynic and a believer and a caretaker and dying patient.

As they continue to meet in numerous lives, Thora and Santi have to figure this connection they have before their lives come to an end. Apart from co-producing the film, Gal Gadot is also set to feature in it. Moreover, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will co-produce the project through Atlas Entertainment.

